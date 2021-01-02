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🥗🍚🥦The Amazing HEALTHY and EASY Cruciferous Veggie Rice
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66 views • January 02, 2021
Welcome back! Before you watch the video make sure to subscribed! The rice made from veggies is here! Yeah! This rice is made from diced up carrots, cauliflower, broccoli and the other healthy stuff! It's really good! This rice tickles all your taste buds! Check this out!
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/healthy-veggie-rice
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/healthy-veggie-rice
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
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