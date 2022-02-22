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The Rape Of Britain Episode 2 Coming Soon!!!
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0 view • February 22, 2022
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Tommy goes into detail about the costs of producing the docu series and how much Urban Scoop has spent to relocate victims of Islamic child rape in a safe area. He also discusses the costs involved in arranging a safe demo area. All of these costs add up, we don't have a financial backer, we do all of these investigations on the back of your generosity. Without your help, we cant do this.
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
Please help us get things done.
Tommy goes into detail about the costs of producing the docu series and how much Urban Scoop has spent to relocate victims of Islamic child rape in a safe area. He also discusses the costs involved in arranging a safe demo area. All of these costs add up, we don't have a financial backer, we do all of these investigations on the back of your generosity. Without your help, we cant do this.
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
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