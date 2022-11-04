The Dark Side of Electric Vehicles | Gravitas Plus

Are Electric Vehicles really clean?
They run on dirty energy and blood of children as young as 6.
Electric cars drive human rights abuse and child labour.
China is one of the villains in this story.
Are electric carmakers equally guilty too?
Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you.
