Trump's Getting Arrested...But WHY? & Guns Laws...DON'T WORK!
30 views
The Freedom Ring
Published 15 hours ago |

Even though it was supposed to happen a couple weeks ago, it was announced that President Donald Trump will be arrested this coming Tuesday. They say he's being hit with 32 counts of business fraud (Then what do we call Biden's dealings?). But, why's he REALLY being arrested? We discuss that on this episode as well as the group of protesters in Nashville who need a dose of reality when it comes to gun laws and why they DON'T work. Plus the science behind trans people, and more!

Welcome to....The Freedom Ring!

Sources: The Daily Wire, Forbes, The Gateway Pundit, The Hill, The Holy Bible, and functioning brains.

Keywords
trumpgunsliesamericagodevilconservativejesustruthbidenjusticeproteststransprayjabcovid

