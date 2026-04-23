Hold on tight! China ramps up new wave of Covid BS.26

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The number of comments there is intriguing. I'm sorry to subject you to this video, but as I kept watching, it kept getting more intense.
Source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1y0BeUSJYs
Check out some cool duds at the store:
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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report