Matt Hancock Confronted With Nuremberg Code and Questioned By Heiko Khoo





https://rumble.com/v1gl6np-matt-hancock-confronted-with-nuremberg-code-and-questioned-by-heiko-khoo.html





Matt Hancock, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, was confronted by Heiko Khoo on 12 July at the Royal Statistical Society, London. Khoo asked Hancock what evidence he based the narrative that asymptomatic transmission occurred and lockdowns slowed the spread of a virus:





more:- https://expose-news.com/2022/07/18/matt-hancock-runs-and-hides-when-confronted/





Matt Hancock Confronted With Nuremberg Code

https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Matt-Hancock-Confronted-With-Nuremberg-Code:0?r=8oH4qisJjWUhqCWZcX4RJcMitk8Wcye4





https://odysee.com/@subjectaccess:9/matt-hancock-challenged-by-heiko-khoo:8





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Matt Hancock, Squirms when questioned, Runs away