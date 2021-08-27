DECLARATION OF WAR, THE DRAFT AND THE EXAMPLE OF AFGHANISTAN

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"On March 21, 2011, a number of lawmakers expressed concern that the decision of President Barack Obama to order the U.S. military to join in attacks of Libyan air defenses and government forces exceeded his constitutional authority because the decision to authorize the attack was made without congressional permission.[33] Obama explained his rationale in a two-page letter, stating that as commander in chief, he had constitutional authority to authorize the strikes, which would be limited in scope and duration, and necessary to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Libya"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_of_war_by_the_United_States#The_War_Powers_Resolution
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conscription_in_the_United_States