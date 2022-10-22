Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Russian Troops Eliminated & Took Out - Over 10 Tanks, as well as Armored Personnel Carriers & other Ukrainian Armored Military Hardware.
293 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

💥 Armed Forces of Ukraine’s armour eliminated by a unit of the Russian Airborne Troops during the special military operation

◽️ Russian Airborne Troops units, having revealed an AFU tank column advancing, inflicted a fire defeat with the support of aviation, artillery, and anti-tank missile systems.

As a result, over 10 tanks were eliminated as well as armoured personnel carriers and other armoured military hardware.

Russian paratroopers completely destroyed the 1st mechanized battalion of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military in the Krivoy Rog direction

they were equipped with Macedonian and Slovenian tanks. At the disposal of RIA Novosti, unique footage of the inspection of burnt equipment appeared - immediately after the battle. On the frames, the destroyed MTLB and BRDM of the enemy.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket