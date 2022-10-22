💥 Russian Troops Eliminated & Took Out - Over 10 Tanks, as well as Armored Personnel Carriers & other Ukrainian Armored Military Hardware.

💥 Armed Forces of Ukraine’s armour eliminated by a unit of the Russian Airborne Troops during the special military operation

◽️ Russian Airborne Troops units, having revealed an AFU tank column advancing, inflicted a fire defeat with the support of aviation, artillery, and anti-tank missile systems.

As a result, over 10 tanks were eliminated as well as armoured personnel carriers and other armoured military hardware.

Russian paratroopers completely destroyed the 1st mechanized battalion of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military in the Krivoy Rog direction

they were equipped with Macedonian and Slovenian tanks. At the disposal of RIA Novosti, unique footage of the inspection of burnt equipment appeared - immediately after the battle. On the frames, the destroyed MTLB and BRDM of the enemy.



