GOD MODE? YES ITS EASIER THAN YOU THINK. WAR THUNDER MAKES IT HARD THIS TIME!

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We compete for first God Mode, but get mired in those matches...I shouldnt be so hard on the game but we want 200k+ players!!! And awesome close matches over and over that make your heart pound!!! We do have fun here and some crazy matchups!!!