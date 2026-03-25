Al Aqsa Mosque and Religious Tensions, an interview with Larry Johnson

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Rising tensions around the Al Aqsa Mosque highlight a critical truth: Zionism and Judaism are not the same. As religious sites become flashpoints, the risk of escalation grows. With access restrictions and symbolic stakes rising, could this ignite wider conflict—and reshape global alliances in the process?
#AlAqsa #ReligiousConflict #MiddleEast #Geopolitics #FaithAndPolitics #GlobalCrisis
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