AI Kill and Control System by Palantir | Greg Reese

The AI control grid has begun.

In 2024, Palantir made a deal with Israel “to harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions.” We see part of that technology today as the Lavender AI System, which assigns Palestinians a numerical score of one to a hundred based on how likely they are of being an enemy. It has a 10% error rate, which has been acceptable for Israel and Palantir.

And along with the Lavender System, there is the Habsora AI System, which means, “the Gospel,” which is an AI tool created to address the human issue of running out of targets, Habsora generates up to one hundred targets per day.

Both these AI systems use Palantir’s advanced surveillance technology to track every person’s phone records, social media, and movement patterns. Palantir’s tech is used by the US military and local police departments. It is the premier tool for mass surveillance.

When running for his first term, Trump was saying he would implement a bio-metric tracking system.

Palantir co-founder, Peter Thiel, donated $1.25 million dollars to that campaign. And he donated $15 million to J.D. Vance's 2022 Ohio Senate campaign.

Palantir has significant ties to the CIA, starting in 2004, when the CIA’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, gave Palantir $2 million dollars. Palantir’s Gotham platform was developed by and for the CIA. Initially, the CIA was Palantir’s sole customer for several years. Palantir is the CIA’s surveillance tool.

And now, Palantir is to create a system for the federal government that will monitor every American under an AI system. Linking Social Security, the IRS, and immigration into one centralized system. It will be using its Gotham software, developed by the CIA, to track and condition human behavior.

Most of yesterday’s alternative media support this. For those who can still think clearly, this is as dystopian as it gets, but there are many fools who are content that the fascist society being put into place will not be woke. But don't be surprised if it comes with a carbon tax, and an American version of a social credit system.

