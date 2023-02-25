⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - Feb 25. 2023

No regular video was made today, so you have text below.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Masyutovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The AFU suffered losses of up to 60 servicemen, three pickup trucks, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU0 near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The AFU losses were about 180 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS, 1 D-20 howitzer and 1 counter-battery radar station.





◽️In Donetsk direction, more than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated as a result of active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire.





💥1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).





💥The enemy lost over 90 servicemen, 3 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 D-20 howitzer.





💥2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️In Kherson direction, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed in a counter-battery battle.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 135 areas.





💥1 provisional bases of the AFU marines and Special Operations Forces near Glukhoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), have been hit.





💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down Su-24 and MiG-29 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Rozovka and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane near Tyaginka (Kherson region).





💥8 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed near Zhovtnyovoye (Kharkov region), Rubezhnoye, Pshenichnoye, Zhytlovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novozlatopol (Zaporozhye region).





💥In addition, 2 HIMARS multiple-launch rockets and 3 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted.





📊In total, 390 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 8,027 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,045 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,215 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,538 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.