Are in a round room looking for the truth in the corner?

Are you in a round room looking for the truth in the corner?

There are many full descriptions of the differences between Paul’s gospel and the gospel of the Kingdom available on the internet. Put simply, Paul’s gospel, also known as the gospel of grace, and the gospel of Christ is clearly stated in first Corinthians chapter 15 starting in verse 1 and in Romans chapter 10 verse 9, as well as other places. It amounts to faith in the life, crucifixion, burial, resurrection, and ascension of the Lord Jesus Christ, which was revealed to the apostle Paul from the resurrected and ascended Lord Jesus Christ, and requires faith only, nothing else, no works. The gospel of the kingdom is what Jesus Christ ministered to the Jews only as described in Matthew chapter 10 verse 5, and other verses, and was all under the law, and required all kinds of works. In my understanding, works are anything a church, religious organization, or person adds to Paul’s gospel that a person is told they are required to do for salvation.

The Holy Bible makes it clear that no one can be saved by works, and that all have sinned in Romans chapter 3 verse 23. Galatians chapter 1 verse 8 reveals that, “even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to that which we preached to you, let him be accursed.” This verse tells me that any church, religious organization, or person that teaches anything different from Paul’s gospel is accursed, and this makes people taught any other gospel than Paul’s accursed as well. We all choose what we learn, teaching ourselves. This goes back to the first sin of mankind, each person’s own unique version of the knowledge of good and evil. God is right all the time, we are not, we are like God in thinking we are right all the time, but are unable to correctly interpret the knowledge of good and evil. People being taught a contrary gospel to the one the resurrected and ascended Lord Jesus Christ revealed to the apostle Paul could be the cause of some of the turmoil in the world today. People being frustrated from attempting the impossible by seeking salvation through works, and frustration if they are taught that the promises of the kingdom are to be received in this lifetime.

Logically, God intended to teach mankind the knowledge of good, never evil, and of course one of the main realities of the Holy Bible is the battle between good and evil. Finally, in Matthew chapter 24 verse 11 Jesus Christ states, “And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray.” This reveals that any church, religious organization, or person that is not teaching Paul’s gospel that the resurrected and ascended Lord Jesus Christ revealed to the apostle Paul as described in the Holy Bible books of Romans to Philemon are the false prophets that Jesus Christ is referring to in the verse. People predicting salvation through a contrary gospel to Paul’s, leading many astray. Have a great day.