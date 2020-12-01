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A Warrior Calls Interviewed by JB at The Fail Academy
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439 views • December 01, 2020
JB interviews Christopher James on the movement that is taking the world by storm - A Warrior Calls and Earth United. The people are taking back their rightful power as Christopher breaks down the solution to ending tyranny.
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