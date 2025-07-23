BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEW footage: Epstein attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, & they also had a warm interaction at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999 in New York
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1291 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 1 day ago

CNN publishes new footage confirming close ties between Trump and Epstein.

It has become known that Epstein attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and they also had a warm interaction at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999 in New York.

Recall that Epstein was suspected of organizing s*x parties with minors for the Western elite.

Trump's supporters criticize him for the White House not disclosing all information regarding the Epstein case, who died in prison in 2019.

At the same time, media outlets supporting the Democrats have started to widely write about Trump's former friendship with Epstein (which was previously known).

CNN published archival photos and videos showing Trump and Epstein interacting.

The article claims that Trump himself, when asked to comment on these materials, called CNN fake news and hung up.

Link to this and other photos:  https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/22/politics/kfile-trump-epstein-photos-footage

Adding: 

Speaker of the House Johnson is sending Congress on an early recess starting today to avoid a vote on the Epstein case, writes the Financial Times.

Johnson stated that the Democrats are playing "political games" by trying to bring to a vote a demand for the Justice Department to release documents on the financier accused of organizing sex parties with minors for the Western elite, with whom Trump is accused of having connection.

He said that the Democrats are using the Epstein case as a "political battering ram," adding: "We will no longer allow them to carry on this farce."

The American parliament will not return from recess before September.

Adding, from Trump:

Trump announced a trade deal with Japan, stating that "under his directive" Tokyo will invest $550 billion in the States.

"We have just made a tremendous deal with Japan — possibly the biggest in history. Under my directive, Japan will invest $550 billion in the United States, and the US will receive 90% of the profits. This deal will create hundreds of thousands of jobs — nothing like this has ever happened before," Trump writes.

According to him, tariffs of 15% will be set for Japan, and it will open its market to American goods — cars, trucks, rice, and other products.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy