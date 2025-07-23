CNN publishes new footage confirming close ties between Trump and Epstein.

It has become known that Epstein attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and they also had a warm interaction at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999 in New York.

Recall that Epstein was suspected of organizing s*x parties with minors for the Western elite.

Trump's supporters criticize him for the White House not disclosing all information regarding the Epstein case, who died in prison in 2019.

At the same time, media outlets supporting the Democrats have started to widely write about Trump's former friendship with Epstein (which was previously known).

CNN published archival photos and videos showing Trump and Epstein interacting.

The article claims that Trump himself, when asked to comment on these materials, called CNN fake news and hung up.

Link to this and other photos: https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/22/politics/kfile-trump-epstein-photos-footage

Adding:

Speaker of the House Johnson is sending Congress on an early recess starting today to avoid a vote on the Epstein case, writes the Financial Times.

Johnson stated that the Democrats are playing "political games" by trying to bring to a vote a demand for the Justice Department to release documents on the financier accused of organizing sex parties with minors for the Western elite, with whom Trump is accused of having connection.

He said that the Democrats are using the Epstein case as a "political battering ram," adding: "We will no longer allow them to carry on this farce."

The American parliament will not return from recess before September.

Adding, from Trump:

Trump announced a trade deal with Japan, stating that "under his directive" Tokyo will invest $550 billion in the States.

"We have just made a tremendous deal with Japan — possibly the biggest in history. Under my directive, Japan will invest $550 billion in the United States, and the US will receive 90% of the profits. This deal will create hundreds of thousands of jobs — nothing like this has ever happened before," Trump writes.

According to him, tariffs of 15% will be set for Japan, and it will open its market to American goods — cars, trucks, rice, and other products.