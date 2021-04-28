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Tantum Ergo Sacramentum
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13 views • April 28, 2021
Tantum Ergo Sacramentum
Tantum ergo
Laßt uns tiefgebeugt verehren
ein so großes Sakrament,
dieser Bund wird ewig währen
und der alte hat ein End'.
Unser Glaube soll uns lehren,
was das Auge nicht erkennt.
Gott, dem Vater und dem Sohne
sei Lob, Preis und Herrlichkeit
mit dem Geist auf höchstem Throne,
eine Macht und Wesenheit!
Singt in lautem Jubeltone:
Ehre der Dreieinigkeit!
Amen
Tantum ergo
Laßt uns tiefgebeugt verehren
ein so großes Sakrament,
dieser Bund wird ewig währen
und der alte hat ein End'.
Unser Glaube soll uns lehren,
was das Auge nicht erkennt.
Gott, dem Vater und dem Sohne
sei Lob, Preis und Herrlichkeit
mit dem Geist auf höchstem Throne,
eine Macht und Wesenheit!
Singt in lautem Jubeltone:
Ehre der Dreieinigkeit!
Amen
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