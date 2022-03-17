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Bp. Schneider asks bishops across the world to unite with Pope in consecration of Russia on March 25
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70 views • March 17, 2022
Bishop Athanasius Schneider has issued a request to Catholic bishops across the world to join Pope Francis in consecrating Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. He urged bishops to “unite themselves” with the Pope in the consecration, so that in the face of “ an unprecedented spiritual crisis,” the consecration might be an outpouring of grace.
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