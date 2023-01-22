Create New Account
Man KILLED by VAXX induced HEMORRHAGIC STROKE
https://t.me/covidbc/9144
gofundme DOT com/f/support-for-patrick-mcintosh
Patrick McIntosh
November 17, 2022
Need a ride to town any takers?
Patrick McIntosh
November 17, 2022
FU new covid booster, I feel like ish! 🤢
Shawna Swayne
🤦🏽‍♀️
Chris Sorrells
Bro!!! Why!!!!??? Don’t take anymore!!
Patrick McIntosh
Chris Sorrells I won’t trust me
Chris Sorrells
Get better bro!

Mirrored - bootcamp

vaccinepfizerhemorrhagic stroke

