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Change Is In Progress: Last Message | Pleiadian Renegades
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61 views • March 15, 2020
"Your leaders are in the midst of something enormous, in terms of the impact it will have on the whole of your world. Great forces move on various levels and within various geometries, shall we say, of the make-up of what you call the wheels of power. While some changes are happening quickly, others happen more nearly imperceptibly. Certain slippages have unlocked the machinery now. Many of you sense the change. Many more soon will, as time can now afford some helpful perspective. Soon, as the familiar edifice of power comes crashing down, it will be undeniable. So, too, will the unmistakable emergence of something altogether new. We cannot stress enough the magnitude of what we speak of."
Korgeil is a part of the League of Light crew sourcing from Temmer. He is a specialist in the area of planetary evolutionary models and has studied the current situation on Earth in great detail. What he shares is designed to help the people of Earth during a time of great intensity to find the way to a satisfying outcome for the planetary soul and thereby for those who are part of the body of the world. See his other message, Prepare for It: Ganymede Is Broken, in Luminous Dimensions.
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Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com
Visit Nine's Path for more on the League of Light, books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com
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Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/...
Korgeil is a part of the League of Light crew sourcing from Temmer. He is a specialist in the area of planetary evolutionary models and has studied the current situation on Earth in great detail. What he shares is designed to help the people of Earth during a time of great intensity to find the way to a satisfying outcome for the planetary soul and thereby for those who are part of the body of the world. See his other message, Prepare for It: Ganymede Is Broken, in Luminous Dimensions.
LIKE, SHARE, AND SUBSCRIBE!
Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com
Visit Nine's Path for more on the League of Light, books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com
Love Nine's Path and these videos?
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/...
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