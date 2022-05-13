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We Need JUSTICE In The Silver Market | John Adams
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246 views • May 13, 2022
Australian economist John Adams returns to discuss the questionable activity in the silver and gold markets. When metals are bought in pooled or unallocated accounts, are the required amounts of actual physical metals in those accounts? When it comes to sovereign countries’ audits of their gold reserves, why have there been delays and a lack of transparency? Adams argues the silver and gold markets are suppressed by virtue of there being more “metal” on paper than truly exists in physical form.
Precious metal market manipulation is debated. Learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRyM9MoXG9E&;list=PLank8aMTYJBYp7_HBDc5uV8XTt_GXalTE
Articles mentioned:
DENMARK:
https://thegoldobserver.substack.com/p/denmark-releases-gold-bar-list-but
LEBANON:
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/ronan-manly/lack-of-audits-undermine-lebanons-claim-to-be-middle-east-gold-heavyweight/
0:00 Intro
1:09 Metals audits
12:55 Fraud in markets
20:06 Audit issues
21:50 Truth revealed
28:43 Freedom of speech
36:30 Adams Economics
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
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BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” !
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Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Precious metal market manipulation is debated. Learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRyM9MoXG9E&;list=PLank8aMTYJBYp7_HBDc5uV8XTt_GXalTE
Articles mentioned:
DENMARK:
https://thegoldobserver.substack.com/p/denmark-releases-gold-bar-list-but
LEBANON:
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/ronan-manly/lack-of-audits-undermine-lebanons-claim-to-be-middle-east-gold-heavyweight/
0:00 Intro
1:09 Metals audits
12:55 Fraud in markets
20:06 Audit issues
21:50 Truth revealed
28:43 Freedom of speech
36:30 Adams Economics
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
_____________________________
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” !
Social Media links
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser
Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
_____________________________
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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