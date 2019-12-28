THE ATTACK ON AMERICA AND WHITE MAN RULE AND RACE IN A SONG

A SONG FROM 1960’S AS ANTI ISRAEL OR NOW ANTI-WHITE MOVEMENT STARTED TO SPREAD UNDER THE COMMUNIST ATTACK ON EUROPE AND AMERICA THROUGH OUR SCHOOLS DESCRIBE ELIMINATING WHITE RACE.

(WHY IS THIS NOT RACISM?)



Description in song of who we are and the facts that we come from the Caucus region which is how the name of Caucasian came into existence. The people of the Caucus region were the misplaced tribes of Israel.



THE SONG IN WHICH THE GLOBALIST TELL THE WHITE PEOPLE THEY PLAN TO RUN US OUT OF OUR LAND AND TELL WHERE WE COME FROM ACCORDING TO HISTORY WHICH VERIFIES THAT ACCORDING TO ARCHEOLOGICAL EVIDENCE PROVES THE CAUCASIAN PEOPLE OF EUROPE ARE AMERICA ARE THE LOST TRIBES OF ISRAEL!



White Boy Lyrics

Where will you go what will you do

What will you see when your night is thru

What can you do where will you go

When the people of this planet send you away from here

My boy

Where do you come from white boy what is your land

Everybody else knows where they come from

You don't know your place you never did you never can

You can't find a place in this land



Blacks and Reds and Apaches and Jews

All know where they come from but you don't seem to know

Baby do you understand



You appeared in the Caucasus mountains

the southern Russia of now

And you spread your peculiar form of

death from Mexico to Moscow

You surprised the Europeans the Egyptian too

All of a sudden you appeared on their land

You made mountains for the Incas built

pyramids for the Pharoah man

And you grew and you lived by their hands

Viking Roman fair hair Alexander Emperor slave.

D'you come from the earth D'you come from the sky?

Nobody seems to know You build and

you burn create and destroy,

You rule me now fair skin man with an unfair hand.



Where did you come from where were you born

Where were you living when the earth was formed

What can you do where will you go

When the people of this planet send you away from here

My boy...