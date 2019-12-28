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THE ATTACK ON AMERICA AND WHITE MAN RULE AND RACE IN A SONG
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50 views • December 28, 2019
A SONG FROM 1960’S AS ANTI ISRAEL OR NOW ANTI-WHITE MOVEMENT STARTED TO SPREAD UNDER THE COMMUNIST ATTACK ON EUROPE AND AMERICA THROUGH OUR SCHOOLS DESCRIBE ELIMINATING WHITE RACE.
(WHY IS THIS NOT RACISM?)
Description in song of who we are and the facts that we come from the Caucus region which is how the name of Caucasian came into existence. The people of the Caucus region were the misplaced tribes of Israel.
THE SONG IN WHICH THE GLOBALIST TELL THE WHITE PEOPLE THEY PLAN TO RUN US OUT OF OUR LAND AND TELL WHERE WE COME FROM ACCORDING TO HISTORY WHICH VERIFIES THAT ACCORDING TO ARCHEOLOGICAL EVIDENCE PROVES THE CAUCASIAN PEOPLE OF EUROPE ARE AMERICA ARE THE LOST TRIBES OF ISRAEL!
White Boy Lyrics
Where will you go what will you do
What will you see when your night is thru
What can you do where will you go
When the people of this planet send you away from here
My boy
Where do you come from white boy what is your land
Everybody else knows where they come from
You don't know your place you never did you never can
You can't find a place in this land
Blacks and Reds and Apaches and Jews
All know where they come from but you don't seem to know
Baby do you understand
You appeared in the Caucasus mountains
the southern Russia of now
And you spread your peculiar form of
death from Mexico to Moscow
You surprised the Europeans the Egyptian too
All of a sudden you appeared on their land
You made mountains for the Incas built
pyramids for the Pharoah man
And you grew and you lived by their hands
Viking Roman fair hair Alexander Emperor slave.
D'you come from the earth D'you come from the sky?
Nobody seems to know You build and
you burn create and destroy,
You rule me now fair skin man with an unfair hand.
Where did you come from where were you born
Where were you living when the earth was formed
What can you do where will you go
When the people of this planet send you away from here
My boy...
(WHY IS THIS NOT RACISM?)
Description in song of who we are and the facts that we come from the Caucus region which is how the name of Caucasian came into existence. The people of the Caucus region were the misplaced tribes of Israel.
THE SONG IN WHICH THE GLOBALIST TELL THE WHITE PEOPLE THEY PLAN TO RUN US OUT OF OUR LAND AND TELL WHERE WE COME FROM ACCORDING TO HISTORY WHICH VERIFIES THAT ACCORDING TO ARCHEOLOGICAL EVIDENCE PROVES THE CAUCASIAN PEOPLE OF EUROPE ARE AMERICA ARE THE LOST TRIBES OF ISRAEL!
White Boy Lyrics
Where will you go what will you do
What will you see when your night is thru
What can you do where will you go
When the people of this planet send you away from here
My boy
Where do you come from white boy what is your land
Everybody else knows where they come from
You don't know your place you never did you never can
You can't find a place in this land
Blacks and Reds and Apaches and Jews
All know where they come from but you don't seem to know
Baby do you understand
You appeared in the Caucasus mountains
the southern Russia of now
And you spread your peculiar form of
death from Mexico to Moscow
You surprised the Europeans the Egyptian too
All of a sudden you appeared on their land
You made mountains for the Incas built
pyramids for the Pharoah man
And you grew and you lived by their hands
Viking Roman fair hair Alexander Emperor slave.
D'you come from the earth D'you come from the sky?
Nobody seems to know You build and
you burn create and destroy,
You rule me now fair skin man with an unfair hand.
Where did you come from where were you born
Where were you living when the earth was formed
What can you do where will you go
When the people of this planet send you away from here
My boy...
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