Cholesterol- Is It Really A Bad Guy?

There is so much misinformation and fear about cholesterol causing heart disease. Many people are on pharmaceuticals to lower their cholesterol, which can cause all kinds of unwanted side effects such as muscle weakness, depression, dementia, neuropathy, congestive heart failure and more. The truth is you absolutely need cholesterol for your brain, your hormones and to produce Vitamin D in your body.There is also misinformation about the risk of high cholesterol causing heart disease. It's not cholesterol itself that is a problem. It is carrier molecules called lipoproteins. This video explain exactly hoe these lipoproteins can cause a problem, how you can get it tested, and what you can do about it, safely and naturally.Tests for Cholesterol Quality:Cardiac IQNMRLink to good article:Great BookFat and Cholesterol Are Good for You! by Uffe Ravnskov, MD, PhDLink to one of my videos on Rumble:Link to my YouTube Channel:My email if you’re interested in CholAide