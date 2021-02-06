© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cholesterol- Is It Really A Bad Guy?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
312 views • February 06, 2021
There is so much misinformation and fear about cholesterol causing heart disease. Many people are on pharmaceuticals to lower their cholesterol, which can cause all kinds of unwanted side effects such as muscle weakness, depression, dementia, neuropathy, congestive heart failure and more. The truth is you absolutely need cholesterol for your brain, your hormones and to produce Vitamin D in your body.
There is also misinformation about the risk of high cholesterol causing heart disease. It's not cholesterol itself that is a problem. It is carrier molecules called lipoproteins. This video explain exactly hoe these lipoproteins can cause a problem, how you can get it tested, and what you can do about it, safely and naturally.
Tests for Cholesterol Quality:
Cardiac IQ
NMR
Link to good article:
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/myths-truths-about-cholesterol/
Great Book
Fat and Cholesterol Are Good for You! by Uffe Ravnskov, MD, PhD
Link to one of my videos on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vdlcch-protein-do-you-really-need-it.html
Link to my YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1KcumlzWaWGHAn2UBbYKQ
My email if you’re interested in CholAide
[email protected]
There is also misinformation about the risk of high cholesterol causing heart disease. It's not cholesterol itself that is a problem. It is carrier molecules called lipoproteins. This video explain exactly hoe these lipoproteins can cause a problem, how you can get it tested, and what you can do about it, safely and naturally.
Tests for Cholesterol Quality:
Cardiac IQ
NMR
Link to good article:
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/myths-truths-about-cholesterol/
Great Book
Fat and Cholesterol Are Good for You! by Uffe Ravnskov, MD, PhD
Link to one of my videos on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vdlcch-protein-do-you-really-need-it.html
Link to my YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1KcumlzWaWGHAn2UBbYKQ
My email if you’re interested in CholAide
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.