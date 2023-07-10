Create New Account
Is MM$ (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution) Poison?
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF
How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3iTjWXD


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Poison?


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) in the alternative health movement is very well known for detoxifying and healing many issues people have going on when used safely and correctly.


But there is also the mainstream media, medical doctors, and news outlets that have said time and time again that MMS is a toxic poison that no one should ever ingest because it can be fatal.


So what is the truth on this matter? Is MMS in fact a poison or not and if so why?


 If you want to find out you can in this video "Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Poison?" where I extensively go into all of these things so you can gain clarity around this subject.


