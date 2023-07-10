Is MM$ (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution) Poison?

Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3iTjWXD





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Poison?





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) in the alternative health movement is very well known for detoxifying and healing many issues people have going on when used safely and correctly.





But there is also the mainstream media, medical doctors, and news outlets that have said time and time again that MMS is a toxic poison that no one should ever ingest because it can be fatal.





So what is the truth on this matter? Is MMS in fact a poison or not and if so why?





If you want to find out you can in this video "Is MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Poison?" where I extensively go into all of these things so you can gain clarity around this subject.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno