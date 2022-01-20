© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RICHIE FROM BOSTON SAYS THIS IS LAST VIDEO
Follow
3
Share
Report
1546 views • January 20, 2022
We are at the FORK in the Road where the people bend over and take it up the ass by their Herd Managers where the end result is the END of their DNA and forwarding the Gene Pool,because they were bred into COWARDS and Non Critical Thinkers,and Useless Eaters that deserve to be Eliminated from the future.5-G will be the Extermination of man and many in the animal kingdom WHEN the Bee Colonies Collapse and pollenization ceases to occur.
Mankind is Ruled Over by Criminal Lunatics on a Crash Extintion Level Event Trajectory and are too fucking Ignorant to see their final outcome.
The other Fork to the future is the People Rise up and seek out the Creators of the Problems,stone them with rocks,soak them down with gasoline and set them ablaze without mercy.
Mankind is Ruled Over by Criminal Lunatics on a Crash Extintion Level Event Trajectory and are too fucking Ignorant to see their final outcome.
The other Fork to the future is the People Rise up and seek out the Creators of the Problems,stone them with rocks,soak them down with gasoline and set them ablaze without mercy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.