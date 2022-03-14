The NAVAL BASE of Ukraine, Demilitarization is in full swing. More than a Dozen Ships & boats were abandoned by Ukrainian Sailors during their ESCAPE. 031422

Murado:

We have returned from Berdyansk. At the naval base of Ukraine, demilitarization is in full swing. More than a dozen ships and boats were abandoned by Ukrainian sailors during their escape. And they fled even before the appearance of the Russian military.



All ships are in good condition, full of ammunition and food. But thousands of sailors have gone somewhere ...



“They could have been fighting for years,” the National Guard told us, breaking into holds and warehouses full of weapons, ammunition and food.



At first we thought that Kyiv ordered its sailors to retreat, but it became obvious that there was no smell of organized withdrawal here.



Nothing is mined, the ships and boats are in good condition, and there are no signs of the destruction of documents or equipment. Passports and military IDs are scattered everywhere...