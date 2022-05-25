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Amir Tsarfati: Global Suspense
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31 views • May 25, 2022
80,855 views - Mar 4, 2022 - Amir Tsarfati: Global Suspense is about the Feast of Dedication in Hanukkah. It was winter and Jesus walked in Solomon's Temple and the Jews surrounded Him. How long are you going to keep us in suspense. If you are the Christ tell us plainly. Mirror
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