Tin removal wire | ASIC Miner Repair Tool

Tin removal wire is used to absorb excess solder when removing tin and to clean the stains on the circuit board.The tin removal effect of pure copper material is remarkable. Use a small amount of Tin removal wire to remove more solder.
Features:
1. Oxidation resistance
2. Anti-corrosion
3. Low residue
4. Good thermal conductivity
5. Small and convenient
Product Links:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1633
#ASICMiner #RepairTool #Tin #wire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.