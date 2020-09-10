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Some of the ways merkel is destroying Germany
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36 views • September 10, 2020
Some of the ways merkel is destroying Germany – and America is being sucked down the toilet with Germany through the United Nations/WHO bio-medical cartels that are controlled by China, big Pharma, and EU commission
– the latest world destruction of economies and loss of millions of lives directly caused by government over-reach (in America - directly because of the cdc/nih collaboration with communist China and the WHO/which is Bill Gates funded)
– all the misery, damage, and problems are a result of following the EU commission/United Nations/WHO - and the EU commission is worse than communist China in many respects. America was suppose to be America first – not America thrown under the bus over a popularity contest.
4 video excerpts that can still be researched and updated.
– the latest world destruction of economies and loss of millions of lives directly caused by government over-reach (in America - directly because of the cdc/nih collaboration with communist China and the WHO/which is Bill Gates funded)
– all the misery, damage, and problems are a result of following the EU commission/United Nations/WHO - and the EU commission is worse than communist China in many respects. America was suppose to be America first – not America thrown under the bus over a popularity contest.
4 video excerpts that can still be researched and updated.
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