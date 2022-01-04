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The fastest way to defeat the cabal is DITCH YOUR SMARTPHONE
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411 views • January 04, 2022
I know, you need it for work, for school, to communicate with other people especially when under lockdown, with so many vaxxed transmitting harmful substances, and with so many flip-flop curfews in many parts of the world... but this is literally a cancer tumour on us and our way of life, and we must do everything to wean from the smartphone.
Post ideas in the comments on ways to get rid of the smartphone. Especially if you rely on your phone to talk to your colleagues and boss (and teachers, parents, friends, etc.)...
Post ideas in the comments on ways to get rid of the smartphone. Especially if you rely on your phone to talk to your colleagues and boss (and teachers, parents, friends, etc.)...
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