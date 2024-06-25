Brighteon Broadcast News, June 25, 2024 – Cobalt mines in Idaho, sodium-ion battery revolution and nuclear war survival skills

- Julian Assange released from prison. (0:03)

- Potential nuclear war and its consequences. (4:04)

- US military funding for cobalt mining in Idaho, potentially impacting farmers' water usage. (16:15)

- Sodium ion batteries, their benefits, and Prussian Blue's role in cesium detoxification. (37:35)

- Sodium ion batteries for off-grid energy storage. (53:36)

- Energy storage technology and its potential impact on decentralization and off-grid living. (58:21)

- Survival items, including #gold, silver, ammunition, miso soup, and firearms. (1:09:37)

- Water filters for removing radioactive particles. (1:14:30)

- Nuclear war #survival skills and #preparedness. (1:27:29)

- Government and tech collusion, lawsuits filed. (1:45:12)

- AI models, their capabilities, and potential dangers. (1:55:48)

- Decentralization, #freedom, and #censorship in tech and finance. (2:08:33)

- US naval power decline and potential impact on global currency. (2:13:01)





