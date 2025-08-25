Stable Coins and the Genius Act

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stable coins are being promoted as secure innovation, but when they’re tied to treasuries, they become instruments for expanding debt and surveillance. If governments are leveraging “stable coin hype” to push trillions in bonds, is this truly progress—or a calculated scheme to disguise financial instability as modernization?
