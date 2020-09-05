Are FBI, CIA, NSA Behind Antifa?

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Harry Vox asks the obvious question, given that anyone with 5 minutes of intelligence agency training could track down these people before they put the torch to the next small business or sucker-punch the next equally cartoonish Proud Boy.
& if they're NOT behind this group, what's stopping them from calling out the Israeli interests who ARE?
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Song
Caseload-14157
Artist
Salieri Music
Album
Salieri Music - Contemporary Film and TV underscore
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AdRev for Rights Holder (on behalf of Salieri Music (Salieri Music)); AdRev Publishing