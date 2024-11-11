Jared Kushner and the Abraham Accords Back In The News-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 11 2024

In the Jerusalem Post today, they ran an op-ed begging Jared Kushner to return to the world stage that read more like a love letter. It said “Dear Jared Kushner, Former senior advisor to the president of the United States, son-in-law of President-Elect Donald J. Trump. It’s time to return to the table. In recent years, you have been instrumental in reshaping Israel’s place in the Middle East. Through the Abraham Accords and countless behind-the-scenes efforts, you brought peace closer to reality and strengthened Israel’s position globally. Now, at this critical juncture, we need you once again.” There it is, and that’s the memo. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there is no shortage of eye-popping breaking news to talk about here at home in America and around the world. Jared Kushner, co-architect of the Abraham Accords with Mohammed bin Zayed is back in the news, and for all the right end times reasons. There is talk in the Democratic Party of having Joe Biden resign now, thus making Kamala Harris the 47th president. What a free-for-all that would be. 3 Iranians have been arrested in a plot to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump, and the Russia Ukraine War had it’s biggest day yesterday. If you thought that returning Donald Trump to power was going to solve all our problems, you would be quite mistaken. A Trump presidency will solve some of those problems, absolutely, but it brings in a whole host of other ones. On this episode, we bring you all the breaking news you need to know!



