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Justin Trudeau Issues Odd Video Response to Canadian Trucker Convoy
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110 views • January 27, 2022
War Room with Owen Shroyer.
Justin Trudeau reveals his tyrannical colors in a new response to anti-mandate protests in Canada.
mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61f20a188a7e5b1dc4d0d745
Justin Trudeau reveals his tyrannical colors in a new response to anti-mandate protests in Canada.
mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61f20a188a7e5b1dc4d0d745
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