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3/29/21 #GatesDimSun Border, Cemex, PPP Dep Rscrc LLC, Ch_vin/Fl_yd Trial #WeDoNotBelieve
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325 views • March 30, 2021
You Are Free TV
3/29/21: Today, We Face Gates Announcing Sun dimming with “Chalk” cloud, Deployed Resources LLC building migrant camps, and Ch_uvin-Floyd trial full of deep state holes....
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Gates plans to release "DIM the Sun":
https://neonnettle.com/news/13704-bill-gates-controversial-plan-to-dim-the-sun-quietly-moves-forward
Check out https://www.stopthecrime.net
CEMEX, Blood/bones in cement dust:
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Blood-and-Bones----Where-Have-the-Missing-People-and-Animals-GONE-.html?soid=1111839869613&;aid=aXStwH0D7GQ
Cemex and trafficking:
https://americaoutloud.com/cemex-ties-to-child-sex-trafficking/
Carlos Slim:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/carlos-slim-exercises-new-york-times-warrants-1421274205
Chauvin and Floyd worked at the same club:
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/05/29/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-worked-security-at-same-minneapolis-nightclub/
Deployed Resources:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/denizcam/2019/12/05/heres-the-company-behind-trumps-controversial-border-tent-courts-for-migrants/?sh=3ab84ae2ad02
Deployed Resources YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSvkpam-QN0Rr745aW63c1Q
WE ARE FREE!! Pray For the Freedom of Humanity World Wide!!
3/29/21: Today, We Face Gates Announcing Sun dimming with “Chalk” cloud, Deployed Resources LLC building migrant camps, and Ch_uvin-Floyd trial full of deep state holes....
To support YAFTV:
Pay Pal: [email protected]
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
To Get 10% off on Tetrogen Metabolic healer:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Gates plans to release "DIM the Sun":
https://neonnettle.com/news/13704-bill-gates-controversial-plan-to-dim-the-sun-quietly-moves-forward
Check out https://www.stopthecrime.net
CEMEX, Blood/bones in cement dust:
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Blood-and-Bones----Where-Have-the-Missing-People-and-Animals-GONE-.html?soid=1111839869613&;aid=aXStwH0D7GQ
Cemex and trafficking:
https://americaoutloud.com/cemex-ties-to-child-sex-trafficking/
Carlos Slim:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/carlos-slim-exercises-new-york-times-warrants-1421274205
Chauvin and Floyd worked at the same club:
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/05/29/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-worked-security-at-same-minneapolis-nightclub/
Deployed Resources:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/denizcam/2019/12/05/heres-the-company-behind-trumps-controversial-border-tent-courts-for-migrants/?sh=3ab84ae2ad02
Deployed Resources YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSvkpam-QN0Rr745aW63c1Q
WE ARE FREE!! Pray For the Freedom of Humanity World Wide!!
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