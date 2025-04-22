VAXX poisoned pop star mom diagnosed with BREAST CANCER

Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle After Missed Mammogram: 'I Shudder to Think What Could Have Happened' (Exclusive)

Beyoncé and Solange's mom — and the author of 'Matriarch' —shares her shocking diagnosis and opens up about fame, love and loss in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

By Janine Rubenstein Updated on April 22, 2025 08:48AM EDT

Tina Knowles has an urgent message for women everywhere as she reveals her private breast cancer journey.

"It's important not to slack on your mammograms," the superstar mom and author of emotional new memoir Matriarch tells PEOPLE, opening up for the first time about her recent, life-changing health ordeal in this week's World's Most Beautiful issue.

Mom to Beyoncé, 43, and Solange, 38, Knowles, 71, was blindsided last July when she says doctors discovered stage 1 breast cancer in her left breast.

