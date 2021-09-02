© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking: Democrats Announce Plan to Forcibly Take Children From Parents For Possible Contact With Covid Carriers – FULL SHOW 9/1/21
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • September 02, 2021
The plan has always been to give UN-controlled contract tracers total martial law powers over every nation & individual on Earth, the images from around the world of "medical" SWAT teams dragging crying children from their homes is now coming to America. But the house of medical tyranny cards is coming down! Both of the FDA's top vaccine experts have resigned, citing the dangerous political move by the White House to push the deadly Frankenshots on children and "Covid boosters."
Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back in stock! Save 33% RIGHT NOW!
Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back in stock! Save 33% RIGHT NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.