In every aspect is an invisible line that separates everything.

Music by Send Rain

In the spiritual realm there is an invisible line that separates everything. In the world, nations, and homes there is an invisible line that separates everything.

The invisible line separates those who serve God and those who do not, The sheep and the goats, the right and the left, that’s all there is.

Jesus places every human in two camps the sheep on His right and the goats on His left.

A sheep is a follower it is gentle and needs a Shepperd. It will follow the Sheppard voice without question.A goat on ther othe hand is stubborn and loves to bang it’s head against everything.

Churches have both sheep and goats, hard to tell them apart?

Jesus disciples were a mixture of sheep and one goat Judas walked, had fellowship, and ate with Jesus however he was a goat.

Are you a sheep or a goat, lost or found a Child of God or Satan?