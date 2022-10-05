ITALY'S NEW 'EXTREME' PRIME MINISTER from TheHighwire.com

Watch Video Here --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/italys-new-extreme-prime-minister/
ITALY’S NEW ‘EXTREME’ PRIME MINISTER This week Italy has made history by electing the first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, however, the world press have formed a systematic and swift takedown of her character by labeling her a “far right facist” for valuing family and country.
#GiorgiaMeloni #Italy #Facist
POSTED: October 3, 2022
