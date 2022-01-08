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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Feeling Bad? - It May Just Be Time to Take Out the Trash on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.22.15)
Show Highlights:
-Foods abounds in Panama; 90% of Panama is not populated; why it’s difficult to be a vegan in Panama
-The science of elimination
-What’s causing your heartburn? Taking a look at what’s going on with your bile and small intestine
-Why drinking with your food is so important
-What is your skin telling you?
-Making peace with your body; when you’re at war with your body, you’re at war with the world
-How insurance affects the care a physician can give; Dr. Daniels tells us why she didn’t accept insurance
-If you’re in great health, how often should pure gum spirits be part of your health regime? How does pure gum spirits contribute to longevity?
-How to deal with mold exposure and detox
-What does Dr Daniels think of drinking rejuvelac?
-What’s going on with the epidemic of knee and hip replacements? Dr. Daniels talks about rebuilding bones
-Dealing with urinary incontinence with gelatin
-How vaginal births contribute to better health for the baby?
and so much more!!
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-feeling-bad-it-may-just-be-time-to-take-out-the-trash-june-22-2015/