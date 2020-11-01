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Get GcMAF with BRAVO yogurt
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91 views • November 01, 2020
What's that GcMAF/Bravo yogurt stuff, how do you make it & why would you bother?
PLEASE NOTE: You do NOT need a yogurt starter to make BRAVO yogurt. Everything you need is in the two little containers (the small silver packet & small plastic container) + milk.
More info on GcMAF here:
vitalityhealthworks.com/the-gcmaf-story/
TO MAKE REGULAR YOGURT (NOT BRAVO), here's how to make firm/Greek yogurt:
vitalityhealthworks.com/homemade-simple-instant-pot-yogurt/
Here's how to make drinkable yogurt:
vitalityhealthworks.com/really-raw-milk-yogurt/
Since I mentioned it, here is the fascinating info on bacteriophages -- scroll down and watch the videos at least. Mind-blowing: vitalityhealthworks.com/mrsa/
PLEASE NOTE: You do NOT need a yogurt starter to make BRAVO yogurt. Everything you need is in the two little containers (the small silver packet & small plastic container) + milk.
More info on GcMAF here:
vitalityhealthworks.com/the-gcmaf-story/
TO MAKE REGULAR YOGURT (NOT BRAVO), here's how to make firm/Greek yogurt:
vitalityhealthworks.com/homemade-simple-instant-pot-yogurt/
Here's how to make drinkable yogurt:
vitalityhealthworks.com/really-raw-milk-yogurt/
Since I mentioned it, here is the fascinating info on bacteriophages -- scroll down and watch the videos at least. Mind-blowing: vitalityhealthworks.com/mrsa/
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