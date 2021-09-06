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AUSTRALIA!! Whats Going Down; Ken Wheeler
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660 views • September 06, 2021
Some of the best news on Australia (which you may know, is not good) from an American perspective. Such are these times. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOQn3-8QfWo
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOQn3-8QfWo
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