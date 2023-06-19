MEXICAN TROOPS NOW ON CA - MEXICO BORDER!

IS THIS A REGULAR TRAINING EXERCISE OR COULD IT GO LIVE LIKE 9/11 AND THE OTHER COUNTLESS FALSE FLAGS IN THE PAST. IN THIS DAY AND AGE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DON'T BELIEVE OUR APPOINTED ILLEGAL GOVERNMENT. WE ALSO DON'T BELIEVE THE CORPORATE HEADS WHO ARE ANTI-AMERICAN WITH THE FAG AGENDA AND THE SATANISM GRIPPING AMERICANS BY THE THROAT NOW. AMERICAS DAYS ARE NUMBERED AND YOU BETTER WAKE THE HELL UP OR BE ELIMINATED BY THE EVIL PEOPLE IN CONTROL...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.