HUGE BREAKING!!!! ANOTHER HUGE EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY!! 7.5 MAGNITUDE!! YET MORE HORRIBLE DEVISTATION!!! FALSE FLAG....NATO??? HMMMMM....

USGS

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?currentFeatureId=us6000jlqa&extent=35.4562,33.20068&extent=39.3003,41.98975







We Are Living In The End Times Forums on our web site:

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/forum/grafted-in-the-vine-forums/dan-s-new-we-are-living-in-the-end-times-forum-earthquakes-volcanos-natural-disasters-and-some-news-links







NATO issues RED ALERT! What Putin and China are doing will change EVERYTHING | Redacted News



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2QB44nA0PQ



_________________________________________________

TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)







(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]







