Harrison Smith - Tap Water Contamination

Interesting -
Natural News - Study warns that bottled water may contain toxic microplastics -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2FuyyWdHZqgH/
__
Tapped (A Documentary on Bottled Water)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5tYPASqZ62k6/
__
Just how much contamination is in bottled water?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/huc5oK7u8yHH/
__
( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization,
internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any
information, product or service. )
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.