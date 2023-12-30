🚨‼️ INSANE 0 RANGE: Look how Close the Tunnel is! - IDF Tank goes BAM! - by Qassam

🚨‼️ INSANE 0 RANGE: Look how close the tunnel is!
I suspect it was covered with sand, the tank drove up and did not notice it.
The Qassam fighter, then opened the tunnel removing the earth on top and caught the tank by surprise.
Qassam got 🏀🏀
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.