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Witness Statements For COVID Crime Report, Plus Hair & Nail Health
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50 views • March 20, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani, Simone Plaut and Cheryl Mackie join me in this segment for a fact filled episode concerning some of the results Cheryl is seeing in the area of hair loss in those who have taken the COVID experimental shot. We'll also discuss how to maintain good hair and nails health, as well as talk about some of the witness statements in the UK COVID crime report that Simone was privy to seeing and hearing.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/witness-statements-for-covid-crime-report-plus-hair-nail-health-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/witness-statements-for-covid-crime-report-plus-hair-nail-health-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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