Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 21, 2025 – Trump puts America on the path of ECONOMIC SUICIDE

- Mike Adams' Introduction and Social Media Activities (0:00)

- Mike Adams' Song and Its Impact (2:40)

- Mike Adams' Research Article on Natural News (4:13)

- Trump's Economic Actions and Their Implications (6:35)

- Impact of Trump's Tariffs on the US Economy (14:07)

- Mike Adams' Critique of Trump's Policies (20:33)

- Mike Adams' Analysis of Christian Beliefs (30:38)

- Mike Adams' Final Thoughts and Predictions (36:03)

- Special Report on the Days of Noah (52:50)

- Mike Adams' Article on the Cosmic Reset (1:05:16)

- Critique of Pre-Tribulation Rapture and Christian Beliefs (1:26:05)

- Historical Context and Moral Standards for Heaven (1:29:03)

- Critique of Modern Christianity and Its Practices (1:36:50)

- The Rapture and Final Judgment (1:38:10)

- The Role of Technology and AI in Influencing Youth (2:08:37)

- The Importance of Engaging with the Younger Generation (2:14:39)

- The Role of Independent Media and Activism (2:25:40)

- The Need for a Team Humanity Approach (2:26:26)

- The Role of Platforms and Tools in Reaching the Younger Generation (2:30:53)

- The Importance of Inspiring and Empowering the Younger Generation (2:39:43)

- AI and Human Interaction (2:43:35)

- AI as a Multi-Modal Medium (2:45:55)

- The Role of AI in Health and Nutrition (3:03:42)

- The Future of Brighton.ai (3:04:26)

- The Impact of AI on Decentralization (3:04:57)

- The Role of AI in Health and Wellness (3:12:18)

- The Importance of Human Interaction (3:16:43)

- The Role of AI in Decentralization (3:16:57)

- The Future of AI and Decentralization (3:21:24)

- The Importance of Free Information (3:22:02)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial