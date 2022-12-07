Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pledging For A Debtor.
Proverbs 6:1-2 (NIV).
1) My son, if you have put up security for your neighbor,
if you have shaken hands in pledge for a stranger,
2) you have been trapped by what you said,
ensnared by the words of your mouth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Back a debtor, and the pledge is morally committed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/z9fk7b3k
#son #security #your #neighbor #shaken #hands #pledge #stranger #trapped #said #ensnared #words #your #mouth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.