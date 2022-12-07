Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pledging For A Debtor.

Proverbs 6:1-2 (NIV).

1) My son, if you have put up security for your neighbor,

if you have shaken hands in pledge for a stranger,

2) you have been trapped by what you said,

ensnared by the words of your mouth.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Back a debtor, and the pledge is morally committed.

https://pc1.tiny.us/z9fk7b3k

#son #security #your #neighbor #shaken #hands #pledge #stranger #trapped #said #ensnared #words #your #mouth