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Vox Report: The Story of Our Time (May 26, 2021)
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73 views • May 27, 2021
Vox Report: The Story of Our Time (May 26, 2021)
Video Source: http://voxnews.com (Harry Vox)
I don't sleep much these days. Sometimes I wake after only 3 hours of sleep with an unsettled mind. This is one such time. It's OK though, I was born to fight and fight I will. To the end.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: http://voxnews.com (Harry Vox)
I don't sleep much these days. Sometimes I wake after only 3 hours of sleep with an unsettled mind. This is one such time. It's OK though, I was born to fight and fight I will. To the end.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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